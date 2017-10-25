Kevin Love And Dwyane Wade Don’t Have A Handshake … Yet

The Cavs moved to 3-1 with a 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls at home on Tuesday night, led by LeBron James with 34 points.

Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Dwyane Wade came off the bench and added 11 points.

After the game, LeBron had a celebratory handshake with Love and Wade, but Kevin and Dwyane had a harder time celebrating…

Wade found the whole awkward exchange pretty funny on Twitter.

Love didn’t hate the firm, business-like handshake, but didn’t think much of it. He knows the duo will get to it eventually.

"We don't have a handshake yet……." -Me https://t.co/5hJFRR7IuW — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 25, 2017

Luckily for Cavs fans, Wade promised that after some team bonding on Wednesday morning, him and Love with get a new handshake down.