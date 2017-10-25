Michael Rapaport Yells Loudly About His New Book With Ken Carman And Anthony Lima

Actor, author and podcaster Michael Rapaport of Barstool Sports joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about his new book and why he hates LeBron James.
Michael started off with a bang going back and forth with Ken (posing as Anthony) about him claiming that LeBron James dissed him and his kids. Michael also gave his thoughts on ESPN cutting the new Barstool Van Talk show and who some of the fake people are there and a few topics in his book.
One Comment
Anthony and Ken aren’t funny. This is a really sad interview.