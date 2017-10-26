Cleveland Connection: Swabs For Sundaresh

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

Swabs For Sundaresh

Neeti Sundaresh created Swab for Sundaresh, a series of blood marrow donor drives throughout Northeast Ohio and other locations, to help save her father’s life. The Swab for Sundaresh drives encourage people to join the national bone marrow donor registry by sending in a cheek swab so that their DNA can be matched with patients needed bone marrow transplants. More info HERE!

Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.

