Cleveland Indians Name Carl Willis Pitching Coach

The following is a press release from the Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has named Carl Willis Major League Pitching Coach.

Willis, 56, returns to the Indians organization after spending seven seasons in the same position, 2003-2009, where he guided the club to the American League ERA title in 2005 (3.61) and tutored A.L. Cy Young Winners CC Sabathia (2007) and Cliff Lee (2008).  The Wilmington, NC native has spent the last two and a half seasons as Pitching Coach of the Boston Red Sox, who finished second to Cleveland in 2017 in the American League in ERA (4th in MLB) and shutouts (11) and recorded the second-fewest walks (465) and set a single-season franchise record for strikeouts (1580, 3rd-most in the A.L.).

gettyimages 841425204 Cleveland Indians Name Carl Willis Pitching Coach

TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 30: Pitching coach Carl Willis #54 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The upcoming season will mark his 15th as a Major League Pitching Coach, also serving with the Seattle Mariners (2010-13).  Including Lee and Sabathia, Willis has guided four pitchers to A.L. Cy Young Awards (Felix Hernandez 2010; Rick Porcello 2016).  Willis also has a recent history with the Indians organization, serving as a special assistant in 2014 & Triple-A Columbus Pitching Coach in 2015 prior to being hired by the Red Sox in May of that season.

gettyimages 77221608 Cleveland Indians Name Carl Willis Pitching Coach

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Starting pitcher Jake Westbrook #37 of the Cleveland Indians talks with catcher Victor Martinez #41 and pitching coach Carl Willis #51 against the New York Yankees during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 7, 2007 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Willis enjoyed a nine-year Major League pitching career, 1984-1995, compiling a record of 22-16 with a 4.25 ERA and 13 saves over 267 appearances (2GS, 390.0IP, 424H, 184ER) with Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago-AL and Minnesota.

