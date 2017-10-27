Mary Kay Cabot: Cody Kessler Will Be The Backup Quarterback Again For The Browns

Cleveland Browns beat reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com Mary Kay Cabot joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, live from London, to talk about the week 8 contest between the Browns and the Minnesota Vikings.

Mary Kay talked about the feeling of the team as they play across the pond, how the Browns decided to keep Myles Garrett from traveling with the team because of concussion protocol, who will be the backup QB, if Hue Jackson is feeling the heat of pulling DeShone Kizer repeatedly from games, if the Browns could make a trade before the deadline and what the team will do to replace Joe Thomas long term.