Cousins’ Triple-Double Powers Pelicans Past Cavs, 123-101

By: Brett Martel, AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away for a convincing 123-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Anthony Davis added 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help New Orleans win for the third time in four games. New Orleans’ All-Star frontcourt tandem had help from the backcourt, too, with Jrue Holiday scoring 29 points and E’Twaun Moore 24 as the Pelicans made better than 53 percent off their shots.

Kevin Love had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs, who were without Derrick Rose and trailed for most of the game. LeBron James had 18 points and Dwyane Wade 15 for Cleveland, which has lost three of four.