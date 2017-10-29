Browns Without 4 Defensive Starters As They Host Vikings In London

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns are without 3 of their top defenders, and 4 starters total, Sunday as they host the Vikings in London.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive end Myles Garrett all will miss Sunday’s game. Garrett, who suffered a concussion last week against Tennessee, was ruled out on Thursday and he did not make the trip overseas.

Mike Jordan will start in place of McCourty at corner, Ibraheim Campbell at safety for Peppers and Carl Nassib at defensive end for Garrett. Jamie Meder also starts at defensive tackle for Trevon Coley.

Also inactive for the Browns Sunday – quarterback Kevin Hogan, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and offensive lineman Zach Banner.

Spencer Drango also starts at left tackle for Joe Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve ending his consecutive games (167) and consecutive snaps streaks (10,363), earlier this week after Thomas suffered a torn triceps tendon.

