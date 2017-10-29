Jason LaCanfora: Browns’ Hue Jackson No. 1 Coach On Hot Seat

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – While Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam would like to maintain continuity, there’s a growing sense that they won’t be able to.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora listed Browns head coach Hue Jackson as the No. 1 coach on the hot seat 8 weeks into the season in an article featuring 6 coaches that need a major turnaround in the second half to save their jobs.

LaCanfora summed the situation up with the Browns in 2 words: “It’s over.”

The Browns, who boast the youngest roster in the NFL, fell to 0-8 on the season following a 33-16 loss in London to Minnesota that saw the Browns hang tough and exchange leads with the Vikings 5 times for the better part of 3 quarters before allowing the final 18 in the contest and succumbing.

Cleveland is an NFL-worst 1-23 since Jackson was hired and Sashi Brown was promoted to executive vice president of football operations and Paul DePodesta was hired as chief strategy officer in January, 2016.

Since then, the Browns traded Carson Wentz to Philadelphia and have yet to draft a single impact game-changing player with any of the picks received and in 2017 they dealt Deshaun Watson to Houston. Wentz has led the Eagles to a 7-1 start and is in the early conversation for MVP while Watson continues to break all sorts of rookie records for quarterbacks with the Texans.

Meanwhile, Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer didn’t get benched by Jackson for the first time since Week 3 in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.