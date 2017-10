Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to break down the Browns 33-16 loss to the Vikings.

Daryl talked about why he thinks Kenny Britt is still on the roster, if there is any progress with DeShone Kizer, if Hue Jackson has any credibility when it comes to quarterback evaluation, what the organization might do if they don’t get wins in the 2nd half of the season and if Joe Thomas might be done playing football.