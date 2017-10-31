2017 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Jimmy Garoppolo, Jay Ajayi On The Move

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – A few years ago the NFL pushed back their trade deadline in order to spur more activity between teams.

The league had been criticized for years for the lack of deals made in October but that’s all changed in the last 2 years starting in 2016 when the Browns acquired linebacker Jamie Collins from the Patriots on Halloween.

With no clear cut favorite to win Super Bowl LII in February, teams around the league have been busy and three major trades have already gone down.

Here’s a look at the trades that have already been made and we’ll keep you updated all day on moves from across the NFL:

– RB Jay Ajayi from Miami to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ 2018 fourth-round pick.

Analysis: Carson Wentz gets some serious help on the ground with Ajayi, who has 465 yards rushing and is averaging 3.4 yards per carry this season, after losing Darren Sproles.

– QB Jimmy Garoppolo from New England to San Francisco for the 49ers 2018 second-round pick.

Analysis: Were the Browns caught sleeping at the wheel again? Kyle Shanahan gets his QB to build around for a bargain and in the process may have handed the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft to Cleveland.

– OT Duane Brown from Houston to Seattle for CB Jeremy Lane as well as a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick.

Analysis: This deal works for both teams. Brown has been outspoken about recent comments made behind closed doors by Texans owner Bob McNair while Lane was not happy in Seattle. A change of scenery should do both players some good.