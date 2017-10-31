Browns Fail To Complete Trade For Bengals Backup QB A.J. McCarron Before Deadline Passes

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – A proposed trade between the Browns and Bengals for Cincinnati’s backup quarterback A.J. McCarron was not completed in time Tuesday prior to the NFL’s trade deadline passing.

A league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan that the 2 teams came close on a deal for McCarron Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns did not approve the trade in time before the trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. eastern.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Bengals were to receive a 2018 second and third round pick for McCarron from the Browns, an even higher price than what San Francisco paid New England for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which was a 2018 second-rounder, Monday night.

The Browns have gone radio silent in regards to the days events and messages requesting comment and clarification on the situation have gone unanswered by the team.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen