Browns Fail To Complete Trade For Bengals Backup QB A.J. McCarron Before Deadline Passes

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – A proposed trade between the Browns and Bengals for Cincinnati’s backup quarterback A.J. McCarron was not completed in time Tuesday prior to the NFL’s trade deadline passing.

A league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan that the 2 teams came close on a deal for McCarron Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns did not approve the trade in time before the trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. eastern.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Bengals were to receive a 2018 second and third round pick for McCarron from the Browns, an even higher price than what San Francisco paid New England for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which was a 2018 second-rounder, Monday night.

The Browns have gone radio silent in regards to the days events and messages requesting comment and clarification on the situation have gone unanswered by the team.