Suspended Browns WR Josh Gordon In New York, Reportedly Meeting With The NFL

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Suspended Browns receiver Josh Gordon is scheduled to meet with NFL officials in New York according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon confirmed via his snapchat his trip to the big Apple by posting video of him leaving JFK airport.

Schefter, who said the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, also speculated that the Browns might try and trade Gordon’s rights before the 4 p.m. trade deadline Tuesday.

Gordon, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2014, recently spent over 100 days in a rehab facility in an effort to get clean so he could apply for reinstatement again after being denied by the NFL in March.

“The entire experience has been humbling,” Gordon said in a 13-minute documentary published last month by UNINTERRUPTED.

“I need to live out my amends,” Gordon added. “I need to try to make right for all my past transgressions and mistakes and show and prove I can be a better person, a better man. Somebody who is accountable, reliable because I know what’s on the other side of that. If given the opportunity, I know I can prove my worth.”

In the video Gordon chronicled his drug abuse, which has caused him to be suspended for 51 of the last 56 regular season games, dating back to his days at Baylor. Since the Browns selected him in the 2012 Supplemental Draft, Gordon has totaled 53 games in suspensions, and the meter is still counting.