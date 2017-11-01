LandryFootball.com Report With Bull & Fox – Wednesday, November 1 – Week 9

By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Chris Landry, Cleveland Browns, Landry Football, NFL

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about his story about what happened with the Browns’ failed deal with the Bengals for AJ McCarron, the frustration with the coaching staff and front office, Jimmy Haslam’s likely thought process through this all.

Chris also talks about Josh Gordon’s reinstatement and whether he has a future with this organization, the hope for him to get back on track with his playing career, Peyton Manning’s future and whether it involves being in a front office in the NFL, Ohio State’s win over Penn State and the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

