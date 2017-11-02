Bill Hancock: A Program’s Brand Has Nothing To Do With Where They’re Ranked

Filed Under: Big 10, Big 12, Bill Hancock, College Football Playoff, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Pac-12

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock joined Ken Carman And Anthony Lima to talk about the process in ranking the top four teams and how the Ohio State Buckeyes might use there brand to make the top 4.

Bill also talked about tie-breakers scenarios and the factors that go into deciding which team goes in above another, how Notre Dame not being in a conference could affect them, if the Big 12 made a good decision in adding a conference championship game, if there is a chance of having a championship in Cleveland and why they probably won’t add more teams to the playoff.

Listen