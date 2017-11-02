Judge Denies Pilot Flying J Request For Fraud Trial Transcripts

By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Jimmy Haslam, Pilot Flying J Rebate Fraud Scandal

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the fraud trial of four former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has denied a company attorney’s request for real-time transcripts of court proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier ruled Thursday that the rough transcripts should not be made available to attorneys for Pilot Flying J because the company is a not a party in the case.

Pilot attorney Aubrey Harwell earlier in the week filed a notice with the court that Pilot is a “non-party with a substantial interest” in the trial scheduled to begin on Monday.

Fourteen former staffers have pleaded guilty to charges related to Pilot’s fuel rebate scam. The Haslam brothers have denied any prior knowledge.

