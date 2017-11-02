Matt Campbell: I Stay In A Cocoon When It Comes To Being Talked About For Other Job Openings

Iowa State head coach, and Massollin Perry native, Matt Campbell joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about his program and what it’s like to be the hottest name in college football. Coach talked about what he thinks the Cleveland Browns could do to fix their organization, how he stays away from outside noise, how Massollin product Kyle Kempt has helped change the culture in Ames, what he saw in Kansas City Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt as his coach in Toledo, how he deals with is players that hear he could leave for another program and if he would like to coach in the NFL.