Mary Kay Cabot: It’s A Good Sign For Hue Jackson’s Future With The Browns That Jimmy Haslam Was Willing To Trade For His Quarterback

Filed Under: A.J. McCarron, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Jimmy Haslam, Josh Gordon, Sashi Brown

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.

Mary Kay talked about her article on the timeline of events that took place due the Browns failed attempt to trade for A.J. McCarron, who has power over the roster, if Hue Jackson’s job is safe for next season, if and when there should be changes to the organization, if Josh Gordon will see the field this season, if Gordon could be traded in the offseason, if Gordon wants to be in Cleveland and who will make the decision on Gordon seeing the field this season.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen