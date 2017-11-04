Penn State-Michigan State Delayed By Lightning

By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Big Ten, michigan state, NCAA, Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State are in a weather delay, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 left in the second quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. The game is not projected to restart until 4:15 p.m., three hours after the delay began.

Trace McSorley already has thrown for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley has only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke has thrown for 159 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen