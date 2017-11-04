92.3 The Fan Wants To Send You On A Trip To Universal Orlando Resort™!

You could have the chance to win a Fan Florida Flyaway!

Listen weekday mornings at 8:40 am for the Universal code word of the day. Then at 10:40 am and 4:40 pm be the 9th caller at 216-579-0090 and correctly identify the code word to win an Atomic Blonde Blu-ray combo pack from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment!

PLUS qualify for the grand prize: 4 day/3 night trip for 2 to Universal Orlando Resort including 3 nights accommodations at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, admission to Universal Orlando’s 3 amazing theme parks – Universal Studios Florida™, Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ and the all-new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park – and more!

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 21 or older and a US resident. Last date to qualify is 12/1/2017. For Official Rules click here.



Take your vacation to the next level at Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks! Immerse yourself in the next generation of blockbuster entertainment at Universal Studios Florida™. Journey through the legendary worlds of incredible heroes at Universal’s Islands of Adventure™. Enjoy the thrills and relaxation of a tropical paradise like no other at the all-new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park (now open!). With three exciting theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™, it’s days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family. Vacation beyond anything you’ve experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort!

Trip Includes:

Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Accommodations on-site at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Admission to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park

Tickets to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort and for great deals on vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com!

