Wizards Star Wall Out Vs Raptors With Sprained Left Shoulder

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 25: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on March 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Washington Wizards guard John Wall will miss Sunday night’s game at Toronto because of a sprained left shoulder.

The four-time All-Star is expected to return Tuesday night when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks.

Wall, who is averaging 20.5 points and 10.4 assists, was injured in a collision with Cleveland’s Channing Frye in the third quarter of Friday night’s 130-122 loss to Cleveland. Wall finished the game, but left the arena with his arm in a sling.

Coach Scott Brooks said there was “nothing of long-term concern” with Wall’s shoulder. Brooks said the eight-year veteran “probably should be ready to go” against Dallas.

Brooks said Tim Frazier, who sprained his left wrist when he took a charge Friday, will start in Wall’s place against the Raptors. The Wizards have lost for of five.

