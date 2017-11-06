Browns Notes: WR Corey Coleman Designated To Return, Josh Gordon Reports Tuesday And Peyton Manning Rumors

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Help is on the way.

Possibly.

The Browns’ maligned receiving corps will be getting some help in the form of Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon in the coming weeks if all goes according to plan.

Coleman was designated to return from injured reserve by the Browns on Monday and he participated in portions of the team’s first practice following the bye week. He is eligible to play Nov. 19th against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last week, is due to report to the team on Tuesday and begin a 4-week process to return to the field by Dec. 3 when the Browns travel to L.A. to take on the Chargers.

Through 8 games, 8 players have combined to account for 71 catches, 845 yards and 2 touchdowns at the wide-out position.

Might Get Manning, Not Dungy – Rumors of Peyton Manning coming to Cleveland to work for Jimmy and Dee Haslam continue to swirl and Monday the future Hall of Famer’s former coach did little to douse them.

During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, current NBC studio analyst and former Colts head coach Tony Dungy was asked about Manning’s future – and it possibly being in Cleveland.

“I tend to think he’s in the front office somewhere,” Dungy responded when Patrick asked him where he thought Manning would be in 5 years. “Cleveland Browns,” Patrick followed. “I don’t know that,” Dungy said as he shook his head. “Somewhere.”

When pressed on the Browns Dungy said, “I’ve talked to Peyton about what he wants to do and he’s balancing TV and going into what we do versus front office. He loves football, he loves that day-to-day interaction but I think he knows in his heart if he goes to a team it’s going to be 20 hours a day.”

Dungy would consider following Manning wherever he lands. “I think he’ll be great. He spent a lot of time around Bill Polian…If Peyton Manning called and said ‘would you be in my organization’ I would have to think about it.”

But not Cleveland

“I don’t think I could get my wide to move to Cleveland,” Dungy said. “They’d have to move the team. Cleveland could move to Clearwater, Florida then we could do that.”

Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown declined to comment on the Manning rumors Monday.

“You shouldn’t read into it one way,” Brown said. “Even if we were, we wouldn’t comment on it here. That is how I would leave it.”