Ask A Cleveland Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

By Mario McKellop
With fall now upon us, millions of Northeast Ohioans are now preparing for Thanksgiving. And the traditional weight gain that comes along with the annual holiday feast. However, those interested in having a healthy turkey day take a page out of the book of Johnson and Wales University-educated chef Laura Kanieski.
As a market kitchen and deli supervisor for Mustard Seed Market & Café, Laura specializes in crafting delicious dishes made with all natural ingredients. Here are three recipes that help make your Thanksgiving a little bit healthier and a great deal more flavorful.
Spinach Salad with Cranberry Stilton
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds of fresh spinach
- 12 ounces of fresh cranberry stilton or gorgonzola
- 1 red onion, julienned
- Seeds from 1 whole pomegranate
- 1 bunch of scallions
- 4 Pears or apples, thinly sliced
- Poppyseed dressing or a fruity vinaigrette
Directions:
- On a bed of spinach, layer the pears or apples, nuts, onions and scallions and crumbled cheese.
- Drizzle with dressing and serve. Makes 8-10 servings.
Roasted Butternut Squash
Ingredients:
- 4 butternut squashes
- 5 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 4 shallots, peeled and minced
- 1 cup Stevia or sugar
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Peel and cut butternut squash into 1/2” cubes.
- Toss squash with shallots, sugar, salt and pepper and oil.
- Put squash on a lined baking sheet.
- Note, two baking sheets may be necessary as you don’t want to overcrowd the squash pieces.
- Chop the rosemary and sprinkle over the squash.
- Roast in the oven for 45-60 minutes until the squash is lightly browned and tender on the inside.
Serves about 10.
Southern Fried Green Beans
Ingredients
- 2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
- 1 pound. bacon
- 2 Spanish onions
Directions:
- Lightly steam the green beans until they are crunchy and bright green in color.
- In a heavy large skillet, cook the bacon until crispy.
- Then, remove from the pan.
- After cooling, crumble or chop bacon.
- Add julienned onions to the bacon grease, then salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook onions until they are caramel in color.
- Add in green beans and cook until beans are al dente.
- Toss in the crumbled bacon. Serve hot.
Makes 8-10 servings.