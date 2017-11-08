Amy Trask: If I Ever Come Back To The NFL, I Would Have To Own A Little Slice Of The Team

Former NFL executive and CBS Sports analyst Amy Trask joined Ken Carman to talk about how she thinks the Cleveland Browns could be fixed.

Amy told Ken about what she thinks the Browns should do as an organization going forward, what she would do at quarterback, what the parallels are between her time in Oakland and what she sees in the current Browns, if Jimmy Haslam made a mistake with this front office, I she would want to come back to the NFL, who should have final say on a team’s roster and if she thinks Hue Jackson can fix the Browns.