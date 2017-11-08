Gary Danielson: I’m Not A Proponent Of Making The Offense Totally Around The Quarterback, Could Be A Reason For The OSU Losses

Former Browns/Lions quarterback and CBS Sports lead college football analyst Gary Danielson joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on the Browns and the College Football Playoff.

Gary talked about his time in Cleveland and how he they can get back to the organizational stability they had when he was here, why Ohio State has suffered so many blowouts when they lose, who could make the College Football Playoff, who his favorite broadcast partner is and what local high school game was the 1st one he ever called.