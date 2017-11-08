Gary Danielson: I’m Not A Proponent Of Making The Offense Totally Around The Quarterback, Could Be A Reason For The OSU Losses

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes

Former Browns/Lions quarterback and CBS Sports lead college football analyst Gary Danielson joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on the Browns and the College Football Playoff.

Gary talked about his time in Cleveland and how he they can get back to the organizational stability they had when he was here, why Ohio State has suffered so many blowouts when they lose, who could make the College Football Playoff, who his favorite broadcast partner is and what local high school game was the 1st one he ever called.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen