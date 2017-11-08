Indians, Clippers Extend Player Development Partnership

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Wahoo Express will continue to run up and down I-71 for the next three seasons. The Cleveland Indians and Columbus Clippers have agreed to a two-year extension of their player development contract, which will run through the 2020 season.

“The Indians are extremely excited to again extend our relationship with the Columbus Clippers,” Indians President Chris Antonetti said in a press release. “The Clippers organization has created a first-class, Major League environment for our players and staff. That, coupled with a state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Park and passionate fan base, make this a unique and lasting relationship. We look forward to the continued success of our partnership.”

19 of the 25 players on the Indians’ playoff roster had come through Columbus.

Since their partnership began in 2009, the Clippers have reached the playoffs five times, have won three Governors’ Cups, and two Triple-A National Championships.