Indians Hire Red Sox Assistant Hitting Coach Victor Rodriguez

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that ‘we don’t want a bunch of it, but change can be good.’ His new assistant hitting coach must believe the same.

Victor Rodriguez was a Boston Red Sox lifer as far as his coaching career went. The 56-year-old had spent the last 23 seasons in the Red Sox organization, the last five as assistant hitting coach, before deciding to reunite with his former boss in Cleveland under the same role.

He replaces Matt Quatraro, who joined former Tribe Bullpen Coach Kevin Cash in Tampa Bay as 3rd Base Coach.

Rodriguez moved up the ladder in Boston following his 19-year playing career from 1977 to 1995, beginning as a Latin Field Coordinator and MiLB hitting coach.

He was named “Man of the Year” by the BoSox Club in 2014, an annual honor bestowed upon a deserving team member recognizing not only their contribution to the success of the team on the field, but also for their cooperation and efforts in community endeavors.

