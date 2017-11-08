LandryFootball.com Report With Bull & Fox – Wednesday, November 8 – Week 10

By Chris Landry | LandryFootball.com
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ standing going into the second half of the season, Hue Jackson’s approach with this team and organization, Andrew Luck’s future in rehabbing from his shoulder surgery and other headlines from around the league.

Chris also talked about Ohio’s State’s loss to Iowa and whether this year’s team is overrated, the best quarterbacks at the collegiate level right now including Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Finley and Luke Falk, and the College Football Playoff rankings through two weeks.

