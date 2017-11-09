Cleveland Connection: The Miracle Fund

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Miracles Happen Celebration
Inspired by Diana Hyland, who lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer in 2008, the Miracle Fund has raised $4.5 million to date thanks to the generosity of friends and benefactors. With your support to the Miracle Fund, UH Seidman Cancer Center has been able to accomplish the following to help eradicate breast cancer. Miracles Happen Celebration: 10th annual Miracles Happen Celebration as we honor Dennis P. Gallagher. Enjoy a lovely cocktail reception, gourmet food stations, sensational silent auction, wine pull raffle and a fabulous vacation trip raffle. More info HERE.
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.