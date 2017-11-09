Cleveland’s Own Fights For WBC Title In Hometown Friday

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – When Cleveland native Yuandale Evans (19-1, 14 KOs) posed with his Friday opponent, Luis Rosa Jr. (23-0, 11), there was the normal amount of trash talk for a title fight. With the fight taking place in his hometown, Evans had plenty to say for the city supporting him.

“I do a lot of talking with my hands, with the leather. I told him, ‘You don’t got this fight, bro. You shouldn’t have come here. It’s the wrong place,”’ Evans told 92.3 the Fan. “He said… ‘I’m leaving undefeated.’ I said, ‘You’re not leaving undefeated, I’m sorry.”

The card takes place Friday night at the Cleveland Masonic Temple, with the undercard starting at 7 p.m., and the Showtime ShoBox telecast beginning at 10. When Evans and Rosa step into the ring, it will be for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

“Fighting for it and defending the Land,” Evans said. “It feels great, man. I feel like I’m giving back to my community, giving back to the city, and also showing the kids that there are still up and coming fighters and professional fighters boxing in the city of Cleveland. It’s amazing, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Both prospects, Evans and Rosa are looking to move up the ranks in the boxing world, with a brilliant opportunity to headline a premium broadcast.

“This fight will show the boxing world that I belong. I can be in the top five. This fight means a lot for me and the people of Cleveland,” Evans told reporters Thursday. “I want ShoBox to say, ‘We have to have this guy back. We have to go back to Cleveland.’”

Olympian and Cleveland Native Charles Conwell will take on Roque “Rocky” Zapata in a welterweight bout at 10.

Tickets are still available here.