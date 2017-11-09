Lindor, Ramirez Earn AL Silver Slugger Awards

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians may have felt slighted when none of their four Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists came up with the hardware. On the offensive end, the numbers spoke for themselves.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez and shortstop Francisco Lindor both earned AL Silver Slugger awards when the honors were announced Thursday.

An MVP finalist, Ramirez had one of the best offensive seasons in Indians history becoming the 2nd player in club history with 100+ runs scored, 50 doubles, 25 home runs and 15 steals in a single season.

His 56 doubles led all of baseball, while his 91 extra-base hits tied him for the lead. Both of those marks put him top-5 in each category for a single season with the Indians. The extra-base hits are second-most by a switch hitter in MLB history, trailing just Lance Berkman’s 94 in 2001.

Ramirez posted the most extra-base hits in a single game on Sept. 3 in Detroit.

Lindor continued his meteoric improvement with career highs in almost every offensive category, including a franchise-record 33 home runs from the shortstop position. The 23-year-old ranked 3rd in baseball in extra base hits (81), 4th in doubles and total bases, 7th in hits and 9th in runs.

The 33 home runs were most in Major League history by a switch-hitting shortstop and put him with Hal Trosky and Manny Ramirez as the only Indians under the age of 24 to hit 30+ home runs.

It was the first Silver Slugger for each player.