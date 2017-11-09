S Ibraheim Campbell Waived With Injury Designation By Browns, Derron Smith Added Off Bengals Practice Squad

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Another Ray Farmer draft pick bit the dust Thursday.

The Browns waived safety Ibraheim Campbell with an injury designation after he injured his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice and signed safety Derron Smith off of the Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad.

Campbell, who started 11 of the 37 games he appeared in with Cleveland, was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round – No. 115 overall – of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northwestern University. Smith was a sixth round pick in 2015 out of Fresno State.

Campbell started the last 2 games in place of rookie Jabrill Peppers, who was sidelined with a toe injury, and had 15 tackles with a pass defensed and fumble recovery this season in 8 games.

Smith has appeared in 31 games where he has logged 7 tackles, a pass defensed and 6 special teams tackles. This season, he has appeared in 3 games and was signed to the Bengals’ practice squad on Nov. 7.

Of the 18 players drafted from 2014-2015 under Farmer, just 6 remain with the Browns – defensive tackle Danny Shelton is the lone first-round pick out of 4 selected still with the team.