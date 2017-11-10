Browns Match Lions Record For Futility, How Detroit Recovered From 0-16

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – In 2008 the Detroit Lions did the unimaginable.

They didn’t win a single game.

Last year the Browns came within a missed field goal on Christmas eve of threatening to match Detroit’s historically bad season and with an 0-8 start this year, the possibility of 0-16 is once again starting to surface.

The Browns, who are 1-23 under head coach Hue Jackson, are 4-41 in their last 45 games, have matched the Lions (2007-10) for the worst stretch in league history.

So how have the Lions, who enter Sunday’s game against the Browns at 4-4 following their 30-17 win at Green Bay Monday night, recovered from 0-16 the last 9 years?

They have combined to go 60-76 with 3 playoff appearances, which have included losses in the wild card round each time, and 5 sub-.500 finishes.

Detroit made the playoffs 3 years after the o-fer season finishing 2-14 in 2009 and 6-10 in 2010 before a 10-6 playoff campaign in 2011. The team went 4-12 and 7-9 the next 2 years before returning to the wild card round with an 11-5 mark in 2014. After a step back in 2015 that saw them go 7-9 they were back in the playoffs last year thanks to a 9-7 finish.

Drafting Matthew Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 has helped the Lions reverse their fortunes and give them hope.

Stafford started 10 games his rookie season that saw him go 2-8 while completing 53 percent of his passes that included 13 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Over the last 3 seasons Stafford has combined to complete 64.9 percent of his passes on average and he’s thrown for over 4,200 yards over the last 8 seasons while the career TD-to-interception ratio is 201-112.

Of the 53 players on the Lions’ active roster, 28 of of them have come through the draft including Stafford (2009), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and running back Theo Riddick (2013), tight end Eric Ebron (2014); 15 more undrafted free agents/waiver claims including receivers Golden Tate (2014) and Marvin Jones (2016).

The Browns are trying to follow a similar path and build the roster through the draft. They’ve made 24 selections in the last 2 years alone with 21 on the active-53 entering Sunday’s game.

But it all comes down to finding a quarterback and building the team around him. Detroit has Stafford. The Browns don’t know what they have in Kizer.

After climbing out of the abyss, the next step for the Lions is winning in the post-season while the Browns are just trying to find a way to win a game.