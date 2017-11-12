Browns Tie Game 17-17 On Crowell TD Early In Third Quarter

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions makes a tackle against Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

After failing to score as the first half came to a close, the Browns marched right down the field with their first drive of the third quarter to tie the game at 17-17 on a 6-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen