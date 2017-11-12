After failing to score as the first half came to a close, the Browns marched right down the field with their first drive of the third quarter to tie the game at 17-17 on a 6-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell.
Browns Tie Game 17-17 On Crowell TD Early In Third Quarter
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions makes a tackle against Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)