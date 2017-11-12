DeShone Kizer Returns Against Lions Following Rib Injury

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer

DETROIT (92.3 The Fan) – DeShone Kizer had the kind of day Hue Jackson had envisioned until he got blasted late in the third quarter and had to leave the game.

Kizer completed 15 of 24 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 99.0 rating. He also ran 7 times for 57 yards and a TD.

Kizer got leveled by Lions cornerback Quadre Diggs in the ribs with 6 seconds left in the third quarter and had to be walked off with trainers with the game tied at 24.

Back-up quarterack Cody Kessler took over on third down and was promptly sacked.

Kizer walked minutes later with medical personnel to the locker room with a rib injury but returned with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter.

