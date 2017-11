AP Top 25: Miami Jumps To No. 2 Behind Alabama; Oklahoma 3rdMiami is back at No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll , the Hurricanes' best ranking since 2003. The undefeated Hurricanes leaped five spots from No. 7 after routing Notre Dame on Saturday night. Alabama remained No. 1, where it has been since the preseason, getting 57 first-place votes. Miami received the other four first-place votes.