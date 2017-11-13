Browns Notes: LB Jamie Collins Out For The Season With MCL Injury

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns got some bad news Monday, again.

Linebacker Jamie Collins suffered a torn MCL and will be lost for the season. Head coach Hue Jackson announced that Collins’ season was over Monday.

Collins was injured with 10:11 mark of the first quarter when he intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on a pass intended for Golden Tate at the Detroit 31.

Jame Burgess will take over at linebacker for Collins, who was signed to a 4-year, $50 million extension in January, Jackson said.

All Clear – Receiver Corey Coleman will be activated this week and make his return Sunday against Jacksonville.

“Absolutely, let’s go Corey,” Jackson said.

Coleman has been on injured reserve since undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand that he suffered in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 loss in Baltimore on Sept. 17.

Injury Report – Right tackle Shon Coleman is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer (ribs) is expected to be okay per Jackson.