Indians President Antonetti Named Sporting News Executive of the Year

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians President Chris Antonetti has been named Sporting News‘ MLB Executive of the Year.
The Indians won 102 games en route to their second straight American League Central title. The defending American League Champions bolstered their roster with the addition of DH Edwin Encarnacion in free agency, and OF Jay Bruce at the waiver trade deadline.
The 43-year-old was General Manager under Mark Shapiro for five seasons before his promotion to president of baseball operations in 2015.
The Sporting News also named Terry Francona their AL Manager of the Year in late October.