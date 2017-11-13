Indians President Antonetti Named Sporting News Executive of the Year

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Chris Antonetti, Cleveland Indians, Mark Shapiro, Sporting News

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians President Chris Antonetti has been named Sporting News‘ MLB Executive of the Year.

The Indians won 102 games en route to their second straight American League Central title. The defending American League Champions bolstered their roster with the addition of DH Edwin Encarnacion in free agency, and OF Jay Bruce at the waiver trade deadline.

The 43-year-old was General Manager under Mark Shapiro for five seasons before his promotion to president of baseball operations in 2015.

The Sporting News also named Terry Francona their AL Manager of the Year in late October.

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen