Cleveland Indians’ Tribe Fest Set For January 20 At Convention Center

The following is a press release from the Cleveland Indians

New, larger venue will allow for even more fan- and family-friendly activities

Tickets for Season Ticket Holder-exclusive session on sale Wednesday, Nov. 15; general public tickets available Dec. 6

Fans can guarantee autographs from Tribe players by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission ticket purchase

Tribe Fest 2018, presented by Key Bank, will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Cleveland Convention Center downtown.

The sixth annual event will feature even more fan- and family-friendly activities with nearly 10 times the space of past venues, including:

Player autograph sessions (additional tickets required)

Player activities on KeyBank Main Stage

Q&As with Terry Francona, Chris Antonetti and more

Honorary contracts from Tribe executives and more

The 2018 Tribe Fest schedule includes:

8:30AM-12:30PM: Season Ticket Holder-exclusive event Tickets on sale: Wednesday, Nov. 15 $5 general admission ticket (benefits Cleveland Indians Charities, limit 4) Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with General Admission purchase



1:30-7:30PM: General public event Tickets on sale: Wednesday, Dec. 6 $10 general admission ticket Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase



Full event details are available at Indians.com/TribeFest.