Browns Notes: Hue Jackson Doesn’t Expect Corey Coleman To Be Savior Of Season When He Returns Sunday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns are hoping the return of Corey Coleman this week will provide their offense with a nice shot in the arm.

But they aren’t expecting Coleman to salvage what has turned into another difficult season all on his own.

“I think he can [make an impact]. He is one of our better players, and he is back on the field,” head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday. “I do not want anyone to think that Corey is back so here comes the savior of the team, but here comes back one of our better players that we have not had in a while. We have to get the chemistry back, get to playing and see where he is, but I expect good things from Corey this weekend.”

Coleman went on injured reserve on Sept. 19, 2 days after suffering a broken bone in his right hand in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 loss at Baltimore. It was the second straight year Coleman went on IR because of a broken bone in the hand since being drafted 15th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 2 games Coleman has caught 6 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown this season. In 12 games Coleman has totaled 39 receptions for 475 yards with 4 TDs in his young career since being drafted.

The Browns offense is ranked 24th in passing with a average of 204.6 yards per game and 7 other receivers have combined to catch 75 passes for 908 yards and just 2 TDs in 9 games this season.

Thanks, Coach – Replacing Joe Thomas at left tackle might be the most difficult task asked of anyone this season, but so far Spencer Drango is holding his own, with a little help from Thomas.

Thomas spent last week on the practice field and Sunday on the sideline in Detroit helping Drango and the rest of the offensive line out.

“[He helped] quite a bit,” Drango said. “He would see little things. If it would get close on either side, he would go up to them and say, ‘Hey watch this move. This is what they got you with so be aware. He could come back to it because it was successful.’ He was really helpful.”

Although Detroit tallied 4 sacks, the Browns’ offensive line only allowed 1 sack and 10 QB pressures in the loss to the Lions according to ProFootballFocus.com.

Pay Up – Quarterback DeShone Kizer doesn’t welch on his bets.

Kizer stood, albeit incredulously, wearing a white long-sleeve Miami Hurricanes short over his Browns gear during his customary Wednesday meeting with reporters after his alma mater Notre Dame got blown out in Miami.

It was the “humiliating” price to be paid after wagering with tight end David Njoku over the outcome of Saturday night’s game.

“Yeah, the ribs, the benching and all of that stuff, this is by far worse,” Kizer, who watched the first half of the game with Njoku, joked.

Kizer also said that he still owes running back Duke Johnson, another Miami alum, a pair of new shoes.

Injury Report – DNP: RT Shon Coleman (concussion), C JC Tretter (shoulder/knee/quad); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee), RB Isaiah Crowell (shoulder), QB DeShone Kizer (ribs); FULL: RB Duke Johnson (shoulder), DL Larry Ogungobi (groin), TE Randall Telfer (knee/eye).