LandryFootball.com Report With Bull & Fox – Wednesday, November 15 – Week 11

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the College Football Playoff rankings and what stands out the most with the top teams at this point, Nick Saban’s ability to get Alabama to a consistent level every season, Ohio State’s win over Michigan State and if it can continue and how the quarterbacks at the college level project at this early point.

Chris also talked about DeShone Kizer’s performance against the Lions, the progress the Browns need to show for the rest of the season and the situation with Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo.