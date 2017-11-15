Zac Jackson: Peyton Manning Is A Realistic Possibility For The Browns’ Front Office

Zac Jackson of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Browns.

Zac gave his thoughts on former Browns DB Tashaun Gipson’s comments about the organization, why the team has struggles so much since 1999, it the players still trust Hue Jackson, If the Browns will stick with DeShone Kizer next season, what veteran quarterback the team could bring in next season, if we could see Peyton Manning in Berea next season and why Mike Singletary might have been in town last weekend.

