Ramirez Finishes 3rd in AL MVP Voting, Lindor And Kluber Top-10

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Corey Kluber, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Kansas City Star’s Rustin Dodd thought Jose Ramirez was the 2017 AL MVP. That and 22 3rd-place votes were enough to put the young Cleveland Indians star 3rd in the MVP voting in total.

Fellow 2nd baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros won the award in a landslide ahead of Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Ramirez. The trio and the Angels’ Mike Trout were named on all ballots.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor finished 5th in the voting, with four 4th-place votes and 12 5-place votes. Cy Young winner Corey Kluber finished 7th in the voting, though he received a 3rd-place vote from the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo.

Cafardo’s ballot also had Ramirez 6th, the only vote with Ramirez lower than 4th.

In all six of the ballots with Ramirez 4th, Trout was voted 3rd.

George A. King III of the New York Post voted DH Edwin Encarnacion 7th, good for a tie for 20th-place with the Yankees’ Didi Gregorius.

