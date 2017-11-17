Derrick Rose To Miss Two More Weeks

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will be out another two weeks, Head Coach Tyronn Lue announced Friday before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rose has been out with an ankle injury since November 8th.

The Cavaliers went 3-1 on their latest roadtrip without Rose, with an improved defense. Even when healthy, the wine and gold saw a dramatic improvement in their defensive rating without Rose on the court, jumping from 110.2 points per 100 possessions to 122.8 with him on.

Despite the better play without Rose, albeit a small sample size, Lue said he does not plan to change his usage of the 29-year-old when he returns.

“Not really. I mean, we still really miss a true point guard,” Lue said. “It’s hard trying to just mix and match, have Jeff (Green) play the point, D-Wade, different guys. We’ve done a good job handling and we know he’s going to be out at least two weeks now, and we’ve got to just continue to keep plugging away.”

The head coach added that the team misses Rose’s on-court quickness without him.