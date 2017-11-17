Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Questionable For Browns, Not Crazy About Playing In The Cold

JACKSONVILLE (92.3 The Fan) — Leaonard Fournette doesn’t sound crazy about having to play in chilly Cleveland Sunday and he might not be able to anyway.

Fournette has been hampered by an ankle injury and did not practice Friday after being limited the previous 2 days. He was listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report.

As for the forecast for FirstEnergy Stadium, which sits on the shores of Lake Erie, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s with strong gusting winds and a 50-percent chance of snow which does not excite the Jaguars’ back.

“I hate the cold period,” Fournette told reporters in Jacksonville. “I sleep in the heat. That’s just how I grew up. Mentally I’m just trying to get my mind ready — that’s all. … That’s not really my thing. Mentally, I’m trying to get my mind ready. It’s the little things, you take a little hit and it hurts. I wouldn’t mind if it wasn’t cold.”

Mother nature might give the 0-9 Browns a huge advantage Sunday in a game that statistically favors the Jaguars.

“I think offensive linemen like it,” Browns center J.C. Tretter said. “For us, anything that slows down a defensive lineman, whether it is rain, cold weather, whatever it is, we are all for it. As it gets colder and we know we want to run the ball, which is another thing offensive linemen love to do, it just kind of gets in our wheelhouse of everything going in the direction we want to be going.”

Fournette ranks third in the AFC with 629 yards rushing in just 7 games. He missed one game because of the ankle and another because he violated an undisclosed team rule.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, “we’re just going to see how everything goes. We’re just being precautious. We’re trying to be smart. We’ve just got to get him better and move on.”

Receivers Allen Hurns (ankle) and Arrelious Benn (knee) were officially ruled out against the Browns. Three other players — including guard Patrick Omameh (quadriceps) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) — did not practice Friday and are listed as questionable.

(© Copyright 2017 Entercom. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)