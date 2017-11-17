Mary Kay Cabot: Corey Coleman Should Be Good For 5-6 Catches Per Game

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Corey Coleman, DeShone Kizer, Greg Little, Hue Jackson, Jamie Collins, Josh Gordon, Myles Garrett

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.

Mary Kay talked about Tashuan Gipson’s comments on his former team, what realistic expectations are for Corey Coleman this week, how much the Jamie Collins injury will affect the defense, what DeShone Kizer will be able to do against Jacksonville’s top rated defense, what she has heard about the possibility of Peyton Manning joining the Browns organization and what Josh Gordon could do this season.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen