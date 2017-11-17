Mary Kay Cabot: Corey Coleman Should Be Good For 5-6 Catches Per Game

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.
Mary Kay talked about Tashuan Gipson’s comments on his former team, what realistic expectations are for Corey Coleman this week, how much the Jamie Collins injury will affect the defense, what DeShone Kizer will be able to do against Jacksonville’s top rated defense, what she has heard about the possibility of Peyton Manning joining the Browns organization and what Josh Gordon could do this season.