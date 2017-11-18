Cavs Iman Shumpert Out 5-7 Days Due To Left Knee Soreness

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will be out for 5-7 days due to knee soreness.

Shumpert left in the first half of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to the knee injury and did not return to play. Additional tests were done today and confirmed a knee effusion. Shumpert will undergo rehabilitation and treatment in that time off.

The Cavaliers are already without guards Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas, but losing Shumpert hurts the Cavs on the defensive end which is already an area of concern for the Cavs. The team is giving up 112 points per game which is ranked 28th in the league while allowing teams to shoot 38% from beyond the arc.

This will be Shumpert’s second time this season dealing with the knee soreness, but it should allow veteran shooting guard Dwyane Wade to get more comfortable with his role on the team.

Hopefully Shumpert can get the knee issue resolved because they’ll need to utilize his perimeter defense if the Cavaliers want to get things straightened out on the defensive end.