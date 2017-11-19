Corey Coleman Replaces Kenny Britt In Browns Starting Lineup, Leonard Fournette Active For Jaguars

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The return of Corey Coleman has pushed Kenny Britt from a starting role at receiver.

Coleman is expected to start Sunday’s game against Jacksonville, who will have running back Leonard Fournette on the field, in place of Britt.

Fournette, who is nursing an ankle injury, said this week he doesn’t like playing in the cold weather. A snow-rain mix with temperatures in the 30s and strong wind gusts are in the forecast Sunday afternoon.

Also inactive for the Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan, receiver Bryce Treggs, defensive back Darius Hillary, offensive lineman Marcus Martin, tight end Matt Lengel as well as defensive linemen T.Y. McGill and Caleb Brantley.