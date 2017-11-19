Kizer Connects With Johnson For 27-Yard Touchdown

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer, Duke Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 19: Malik Jackson #97 of the Jacksonville Jaguars moves to tackle DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After throwing an early interception to help the Jaguars jump out to a 10-0 lead, DeShone Kizer connected with Duke Johnson in the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to just three. Browns now trail 10-7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen