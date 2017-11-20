Browns Notes: Emmanuel Ogbah Done For Season, Josh Gordon Works With QBs

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Emmanuel Ogbah’s season is over after he broke a bone in his right foot during Sunday’s 19-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Ogbah, who had his right foot in a boot with his leg elevated and supported by a scooter on Monday, said he will have surgery to repair the break and will require 3-4 months to recover.

“I’ll bounce back,” Ogbah, who established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line, said.

Ogbah said he felt something pop during a 16-yard pass to Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis in the second quarter but the injury was not a result of contact. He stayed in for another play where he combined with Myles Garrett to pressure Blake Bortles into an incompletion before having to leave the game.

“It’s football, injuries happen,” Ogbah said. “Guys gotta step up but I feel confident that Carl [Nassib] and Nate [Orchard] will step up and do big things for us.”

According to calculations from the weekly game books Ogbah totaled 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 QB hits, 6 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 10 games.

The Browns selected the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ogbah in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Abandon the Run – Head coach Hue Jackson defended his decision to run the ball just 13 times with Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson Sunday against the Jaguars.

“I didn’t feel that was going to be the best way to get us a victory yesterday,” Jackson said.

According to ProFootballFocus.com, running back Isaiah Crowell had an average yards before contact of .1 yards per-carry in his 11 carries, which is why when Jackson looked at the “pictures” during the game and saw that they were not winning matchups on run plays, he decided to go away from the running game.

“It is my job as a play caller to make a decision of what is going to be the best way,” Jackson said. “We still continued to try to run the ball. We made a third down and 2 late in that game, which was huge, running the football. It is not like – I think you guys all think we totally abandoned it because you watched them just keep running. That is who they were and their matchups were different. We could try to do that, but we weren’t making [yards]. We were making a yard here and a yard there. That wasn’t going to get us towards the end zone that way.”

Flash, Back – Josh Gordon worked out with the quarterbacks on Monday during his first day he was permitted to practice according to Jackson, who is excited get the troubled receiver back on the field.

“Very, very [excited],” Jackson said. “It is like Christmas. I get to open a new toy. I know what is in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It is exciting that he will be back out there.”

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated earlier this month by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is eligible to be activated next Monday and he can play Dec. 3 at the L.A. Rams.