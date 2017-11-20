Cleveland Indians Announce 2018 Spring Training Schedule

The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2018 Cactus League play in Arizona, a schedule that opens against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Feb. 23.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, Ariz., on February 14, and the full squad reports on February 18.

New this year: The Indians will play the Cubs in Las Vegas on March 17-18 as part of the 2018 Las Vegas Big League Weekend. The Tribe ends its exhibition season with two games vs. the Diamondbacks on March 26-27 before heading to Seattle for the season opener on March 29.

 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION
Friday Feb. 23 Cincinnati Goodyear
Saturday Feb. 24 Arizona Salt River Fields
Sunday Feb. 25 Cincinnati Goodyear
Monday Feb. 26 Milwaukee Maryvale
Tuesday Feb. 27 Oakland Goodyear
Wednesday Feb. 28 Seattle Goodyear (ss)
Wednesday Feb. 28 LA Angels Tempe (ss)
Thursday March 1 LA Dodgers Glendale
Friday March 2 Texas Goodyear
Saturday March 3 San Francisco Goodyear
Sunday March 4 Milwaukee Maryvale
Monday March 5 LA Dodgers Glendale
Tuesday March 6 Cincinnati Goodyear
Wednesday March 7 Chicago Cubs Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
Thursday March 8 LA Dodgers Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
Friday March 9 Colorado Salt River Fields
Saturday March 10 San Diego Peoria
Sunday March 11 Milwaukee Goodyear (ss)
Sunday March 11 Kansas City Surprise (ss)
Monday March 12 Texas Goodyear
Tuesday March 13   OFF
Wednesday March 14 LA Angels Goodyear
Thursday March 15 Cincinnati Goodyear
Friday March 16 Oakland Mesa (ss)
Saturday March 17 Chicago Cubs Las Vegas (ss, 4:05PM PT)
Saturday March 17 Chicago Cubs Mesa (ss)
Sunday March 18 Chicago Cubs Las Vegas (ss, 1:05 PM PT)
Sunday March 18 Seattle Peoria
Monday March 19 San Francisco Scottsdale
Tuesday March 20   OFF
Wednesday March 21 Kansas City Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
Thursday March 22 San Diego Goodyear
Friday March 23 Arizona Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
Saturday March 24 Texas Surprise (12:05PM MT)
Sunday March 25 Cincinnati Goodyear (12:05PM MT)

All game dates and times are subject to change

All games are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted

Bold indicates home games

For more information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring orIndians.com/boletos.

(ss)—split squad

