Cleveland Indians Announce 2018 Spring Training Schedule

The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2018 Cactus League play in Arizona, a schedule that opens against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Feb. 23.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, Ariz., on February 14, and the full squad reports on February 18.
New this year: The Indians will play the Cubs in Las Vegas on March 17-18 as part of the 2018 Las Vegas Big League Weekend. The Tribe ends its exhibition season with two games vs. the Diamondbacks on March 26-27 before heading to Seattle for the season opener on March 29.
2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Friday
|Feb. 23
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|Feb. 24
|Arizona
|Salt River Fields
|Sunday
|Feb. 25
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Monday
|Feb. 26
|Milwaukee
|Maryvale
|Tuesday
|Feb. 27
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|Feb. 28
|Seattle
|Goodyear (ss)
|Wednesday
|Feb. 28
|LA Angels
|Tempe (ss)
|Thursday
|March 1
|LA Dodgers
|Glendale
|Friday
|March 2
|Texas
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 3
|San Francisco
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 4
|Milwaukee
|Maryvale
|Monday
|March 5
|LA Dodgers
|Glendale
|Tuesday
|March 6
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 7
|Chicago Cubs
|Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|Thursday
|March 8
|LA Dodgers
|Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|Friday
|March 9
|Colorado
|Salt River Fields
|Saturday
|March 10
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Sunday
|March 11
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear (ss)
|Sunday
|March 11
|Kansas City
|Surprise (ss)
|Monday
|March 12
|Texas
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 13
|OFF
|Wednesday
|March 14
|LA Angels
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 15
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 16
|Oakland
|Mesa (ss)
|Saturday
|March 17
|Chicago Cubs
|Las Vegas (ss, 4:05PM PT)
|Saturday
|March 17
|Chicago Cubs
|Mesa (ss)
|Sunday
|March 18
|Chicago Cubs
|Las Vegas (ss, 1:05 PM PT)
|Sunday
|March 18
|Seattle
|Peoria
|Monday
|March 19
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|Tuesday
|March 20
|OFF
|Wednesday
|March 21
|Kansas City
|Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|Thursday
|March 22
|San Diego
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 23
|Arizona
|Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|Saturday
|March 24
|Texas
|Surprise (12:05PM MT)
|Sunday
|March 25
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear (12:05PM MT)
All game dates and times are subject to change
All games are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted
Bold indicates home games
For more information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring orIndians.com/boletos.
(ss)—split squad